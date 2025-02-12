Horror film 'The Soul Lantern' becomes a dark horse at the box office after 'Tết'

HÀ NỘI — Although it premiered on February 7 after the Tết break, the film Đèn Âm Hồn (The Soul Lantern) by director Hoàng Nam has become a dark horse at the box office for the Lunar New Year holiday season.

The film has earned a total revenue of VNĐ60 billion (US$2.3 million) just a few days after its release.

Inspired by the Vietnamese legend Chuyện người con gái Nam Xương (The Story of the Woman in Nam Xương), Đèn Âm Hồn revolves around Thương and her son Lĩnh, who are waiting for her husband to return from the battlefield.

When Lĩnh picks up a mysterious lamp and starts calling the shadow on the wall his father, a series of strange events unfolds.

The cast features well-known names such as Quang Tèo, Chiều Xuân and emerging talents like Hạo Khang and Diễm Trang.

With over 40,000 pre-sale tickets, Đèn Âm Hồn is among the films with the highest number of advance bookings so far this year.

All of the other movies that came out during the Tết holiday — Bộ Tứ Báo Thủ (The Four Rascals), directed by Trấn Thành; Nụ Hôn Bạc Tỷ (Money Kisses) directed by actress-turned-producer Thu Trang; and Yêu Nhầm Bạn Thân (The Friendship Boundary) co-directed by Diệp Thế Vinh and Nguyễn Quang Dũng — are a delightful mix of romance and humour that were released during the holiday break on January 29.

The Four Rascals was the highest-grossing film at this year's Tết holiday box office, bringing in a total revenue of VNĐ300 billion by February 10.

The film tells the story of a love triangle between Quỳnh Anh, played by Tiểu Vy, Quốc Anh, played by Quốc Anh, and Karen, played by Kỳ Duyên. After five years together, the relationship between Quỳnh Anh and Quốc Anh starts to crack when Karen, a wealthy businesswoman, appears.

To win back her boyfriend, four of Quỳnh Anh's close family and friends devise a plan to help her.

According to Box Office Vietnam, the film is expected to earn over VNĐ300 billion, although it will be difficult to surpass the VNĐ400 billion milestone achieved by Nhà Bà Nữ (Mrs Nữ’s Family) from the same director in 2023.

Money Kisses ranked second at the 2025 Tết holiday box office, bringing in a total revenue of more than VNĐ150 billion by February 10.

The story is about Thúy Kiều, played by director Thu Trang herself, who suggests that her younger sister Thúy Vân, portrayed by Miss Grand Vietnam 2022 Đoàn Thiên Ân, date a wealthy man to redeem the house left by their late mother.

The Tết film market is considered a golden season, when many filmmakers release work that is most likely to captivate audiences. In recent years, this 'golden season' has consistently featured high-grossing films like Mrs Nữ’s Family, Chị Chị Em Em 2 (The Sisters 2), Cua Lại Chị Bầu (Meet You Again) and Mai.

Box Office Vietnam noted that this year's Tết holiday box office will be unlikely to set a new revenue record. The success of previous films greatly benefited from a longer festive season.

With seven to eight consecutive days off, these films were able to accumulate massive box office revenues in the first week, laying the foundation for their sustained run in theatres in the following weeks. — VNS