More than 81,000 books sold during Tết fair

HCM CITY— More than 81,000 books of different types were sold during the annual HCM City Tết (Lunar New Year) Book Fair from January 27 to February 2, or December 27 to January 5 on the lunar calendar.

The total is a 6.67 per cent increase compared to last year’s event, reported by the organiser, the HCM City Department of Information and Communications.

The fair, with the theme of Non Sông Gấm Hoa – Vui Xuân Thái Hòa (Flourishing Land – Spring of Peace), attracted more than one million people, many of those foreign and domestic visitors. Book readings and reviews, and kids’ corners, attracted many children and their parents.

The event earned over VNĐ10.4 billion (US$439,470) in revenue, VNĐ1.48 billion ($62,800) higher than the same event last year.

“HCM City Tết Book Fair has become a cultural destination for local people and tourists after 15 years,” said Hoàng Thị Tuyết Nga, a resident of Bình Thạnh District. "I took my two kids to visit the fair on the first day of the Lunar New Year because I wish them a successful school year in 2025.”

The fair featured 22 major publishers and book distributors such as Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House, Phương Nam Books, and HCM City General Publishing House, showcasing more than 68,000 copies of various topics.

The highlighted publications included literary works on Vietnamese history and culture, and Tết traditions as well. Many children's books and comics, released by Phương Nam and Nhã Nam, were also included.

The event also displayed news articles written by late President Hồ Chí Minh, and documents and photos of late Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng and his publications.

These publications mark the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam on February 3, the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification on April 30, and 80th anniversary of the August Revolution on August 19 and National Day on September 2. — VNS