Hà Nội Museum offers special live music show on Valentine Day

HÀ NỘI — Love stories will be told through live music with the True Love Seasons Show arriving in the Hà Nội Museum on the night of Valentine's Day.

A transparent glass stage will be set up on the water surface of a lake in the middle of the museum, elevating what is already a unique night-time event, into an even more exciting performance space for the special show, according to the organisers.

The show will bring together a number of Việt Nam's top music stars, including People’s Artist Tấn Minh and Mỹ Linh.

The high standard performances, connecting love and music through deep and emotional lyrics, will help the audience not only to listen, but also feel every melody and every special moment celebrating cupid.

In addition, the show will also attract the participation of many other 9x singers who have a huge fan base with young people, such as Hà Nhi and Đức Phúc. While Hà Nhi will tell a love story by using tender melodies, Đức Phúc will offer works associated with his name.

The glass stage is decorated by a multi-layered lighting system to create shimmering magical pictures that will contribute to making some special effects for the show.

The programme is directed by artist Dương Cầm. It is a joint production between Hà Nội Museum and its partners of Long Hải Promotion and e.Stream Agency.

Director of Hà Nội Museum Nguyễn Tiến Đà said: "This is the first programme that the museum has cooperated with other partners in its implementation and it will be carried out regularly to create an art brand."

The True Love Seasons Show aims to create one more destination of cultural and artistic creativity spaces for the museum, thereby promoting the development of the cultural industry for the capital, according to the director.

More than just a music show taking place on Valentine's Day, it will be an artistic explosion of talent, featuring the cultural brand of Hà Nội, said the organisers.

Hà Nội Museum is one of the few museums in Asia listed as one of the most beautiful museums in the world.

Located on Phạm Hùng Street, next to the National Conference Centre, the museum is a place where you can reflect on Hà Nội’s past and observe the present with thousands of artefacts relating to the capital.

With more than 50,000sq.m and 12,000sq.m open for exhibitions, it is one of the biggest and the most modern museum in Việt Nam.

The museum has six floors, with the floor area scaled down from top to bottom, giving visitors a unique perspective while both looking at displays with the building and from the exterior.

Tourists can travel to other floors by the elevator or by way of a spiral staircase inside the museum. VNS