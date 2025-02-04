Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

A lover’s guide for tourists in Thailand this Valentine’s month

February 04, 2025 - 10:53
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a campaign to attract LGBTQ+ travellers in February, highlighting activities to mark the month of love.
The “Amazing Thailand Romance Month” aims to attract LGBTQ+ travellers. — Photo courtesy of The Nation

BANGKOK — The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a campaign to attract LGBTQ+ travellers in February, highlighting activities to mark the month of love.

The “Amazing Thailand Romance Month” hit the start line on Saturday, with a fleet of tuk-tuks at CentralWorld promoting romantic attractions in Bangkok’s Pathumwan shopping district.

The TAT also launched an airport lucky draw, offering travellers the chance win big discounts on hotel rooms, shopping items, restaurants, health and wellness venues, and other tourism attractions.

The lucky draw runs from February 1-16 at four airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Tour operators, media, and influencers are promoting LGBTQ+ Romance Month via TAT-organised trips to Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Samui Island and Krabi.

Meanwhile, TAT-hosted trade meets will provide a platform for love-month collaborations between tourism businesses, media, opinion leaders and influencers.

Look out for the “Amazing Thailand LGBTQ+ Trade Meet” at W Bangkok Hotel on February 11 and the “Amazing Thailand Romance Trade Meet” at Millennium Hilton Bangkok on February 21. The two trade meets are expected to generate over 3,000 business appointments.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool revealed on Saturday that the authority will also host Amazing Songkran to boost family tourism in April and Amazing Summer Family to attract multigeneration travellers in August.

“These events aim to expand tourism in more traveller groups and create unique travel experiences among tourists worldwide,” she said.

The TAT has set a 2025 target of 10.6 million long-haul tourists to Thailand, including 7 million from Europe, 1.4 million from the US, 1 million from the Middle East and 160,000 from Africa. — The Nation/ANN

Thailand-Vietnam

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

World

No surprise, K-pop absent from Grammys

Industry insiders and music critics had already anticipated that no K-pop group would make it to the 67th Grammy Awards – not even as performers – at the ceremony held in Los Angeles on Sunday.
World

Baby face obsession: Why Koreans strive to look younger

In South Korea, conversations with strangers traditionally begin by sharing one's age, which helps determine the proper use of honorifics, an important aspect of Korean language, and shapes expectations around people's roles in the relationship.
World

Thailand optimistic about 2025 GDP growth

Numerous major investment projects had already applied for privileges from the Board of Investment and were likely to receive approval, allowing them to commence operations later this year.
World

Indian PM condoles stampede deaths

"The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who lost their loved ones. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," said Modi in a post on X.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom