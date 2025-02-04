A lover’s guide for tourists in Thailand this Valentine’s month

BANGKOK — The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a campaign to attract LGBTQ+ travellers in February, highlighting activities to mark the month of love.

The “Amazing Thailand Romance Month” hit the start line on Saturday, with a fleet of tuk-tuks at CentralWorld promoting romantic attractions in Bangkok’s Pathumwan shopping district.

The TAT also launched an airport lucky draw, offering travellers the chance win big discounts on hotel rooms, shopping items, restaurants, health and wellness venues, and other tourism attractions.

The lucky draw runs from February 1-16 at four airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai and Phuket.

Tour operators, media, and influencers are promoting LGBTQ+ Romance Month via TAT-organised trips to Pattaya, Chiang Mai and Samui Island and Krabi.

Meanwhile, TAT-hosted trade meets will provide a platform for love-month collaborations between tourism businesses, media, opinion leaders and influencers.

Look out for the “Amazing Thailand LGBTQ+ Trade Meet” at W Bangkok Hotel on February 11 and the “Amazing Thailand Romance Trade Meet” at Millennium Hilton Bangkok on February 21. The two trade meets are expected to generate over 3,000 business appointments.

TAT governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool revealed on Saturday that the authority will also host Amazing Songkran to boost family tourism in April and Amazing Summer Family to attract multigeneration travellers in August.

“These events aim to expand tourism in more traveller groups and create unique travel experiences among tourists worldwide,” she said.

The TAT has set a 2025 target of 10.6 million long-haul tourists to Thailand, including 7 million from Europe, 1.4 million from the US, 1 million from the Middle East and 160,000 from Africa. — The Nation/ANN