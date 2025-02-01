Malaysia uses AI to combat online fake news

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian Ministry of Communications has launched the Sebenarnya.my Chatbot, known as AIFA, aimed to combat fake news and enable users to check the authenticity of unverified news online.

In his speech at the launch, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said that AIFA will also play an important role in enhancing the functions of the Sebenarnya.my portal, with three main objectives: to help the public verify and obtain accurate information quickly and easily; to accelerate responses to false information online; and to strengthen the role of Sebenarnya.my in addressing the spread of fake news in Malaysia.

Artificial Intelligence Fact-check Assistant (AIFA), led by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), is a user-friendly platform accessible 24/7. It uses algorithms and machine learning to match information with trustworthy sources and quickly provide accurate and verified information to users. It is available in four languages - Malay, English, Mandarin, and Tamil - to ensure access for a diverse range of users.

MCMC had requested the removal of 1,575 pieces of fraudulent content so far this year (as of January 27) and of the total, 1,233 pieces were taken down by the relevant platforms after being verified as false.

Last year alone, the ministry requested the removal of 19,546 fraudulent content from various online platforms, and of that total, 17,245 pieces were removed by all platforms involved. — VNS