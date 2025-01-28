Thai government to distribute masks to vulnerable groups amid PM2.5 crisis

BANGKOK – The Public Health Ministry will begin distributing more than 8 million face masks to vulnerable groups in areas polluted by high levels of PM2.5 particulate matter from Tuesday.

The ministry aims to provide temporary relief to those most affected by the current air-pollution crisis.

In response to elevated PM2.5 levels across many parts of the country, the ministry has issued urgent directives to provinces to implement face-mask distribution guidelines in high-risk areas.

The target groups for mask distribution include:

Areas with PM2.5 levels between 37.6 and 75.0 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³): Vulnerable groups such as the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions will be provided with masks.

Areas with PM2.5 levels exceeding 75.0 µg/m³: Masks will be distributed to both vulnerable groups and the general public.

According to Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin, face masks will be provided at a rate of one per person per day, with a maximum of seven masks per individual.

The Public Health Ministry has confirmed that sufficient supplies of face masks are available, including:

7,383,880 surgical masks, with a daily production capacity exceeding 489,000 masks, significantly surpassing the average monthly usage of 3,333,473 masks nationwide.

603,026 N95 respirator masks, with a production capacity of 240,000 masks per month, exceeding the average monthly demand of 172,905 masks.

Provinces with high PM2.5 levels are encouraged to allow target groups to collect their face masks from Tuesday, January 28, at hospitals under the Public Health Ministry, health offices, and district health offices.

Somsak emphasised the importance of checking PM2.5 levels before venturing outdoors by using a health application. People are advised to wear masks and avoid outdoor activities when levels are high to minimise health risks.

“Citizens should not be concerned about a shortage of face masks,” Somsak said. “Our current inventory and production capacity are sufficient to meet the demands of the current situation.” THE NATION/ANN