K-pop group BabyMonster to perform in KL on June 21

SEOUL — Babymonster announced additional destinations for its upcoming tour Hello Monsters, via label YG Entertainment.

The rookie group will visit Kuala Lumpur and Taipei on June 21 and 28, respectively, expanding its first international tour to 14 cities and 23 concerts in total. It is likely to add more cities, as hinted at on the poster, which still has a blank spot on the calendar.

No details for the KL show have been released at the time of writing.

The group will launch the tour next week with a two-day live show in Seoul.

On Friday, the septet unveiled a music video for Really Like You, a B-side track from its first full album, Drip, which topped iTunes Top Albums Chart in 11 regions and entered Billboard 200 at No. 149, a first for Babymonster. The video full of teen vibes will further boost its YouTube channel, which has drawn over 8 million subscribers as of January. — The Korea Herald/Asia News Network