Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Thailand optimistic about 2025 GDP growth

January 30, 2025 - 18:02
Numerous major investment projects had already applied for privileges from the Board of Investment and were likely to receive approval, allowing them to commence operations later this year.

BANGKOK — Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has expressed confidence that the government would surpass private sector expectations by achieving GDP growth of over 3 per cent this year.

Pichai attributed his optimism to signs that several large investment projects by foreign firms are set to be implemented in Thailand during the second half of 2025.

He stated that numerous major investment projects had already applied for privileges from the Board of Investment and were likely to receive approval, allowing them to commence operations later this year.

Earlier, the Thai Bankers Association forecast 2025 GDP growth at between 2.4 per cent and 2.9 per cent, with individual commercial banks offering even more conservative projections. For instance, Krungthai Bank predicted growth at 2.7 per cent, while TTB and KBank both estimated 2.6 per cent. Meanwhile, the National Economic and Social Development Council forecast growth in the range of 2.3 per cent to 3.3 per cent.

Pichai credited the anticipated growth exceeding 3 per cent to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's proactive efforts. He highlighted her international roadshows aimed at reassuring foreign investors that legal barriers to investment had been removed under her government.

While declining to disclose specifics about the major projects slated for investment in Thailand this year, Pichai assured that these investments would be implemented gradually. He also noted that announcements from large foreign corporations about their investments would bolster confidence among other investors. — VNS

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

World

75th anniversary of Việt Nam-Russia diplomatic ties celebrated in Moscow

Ambassador Khôi emphasised the Việt Nam-Russia relationship has been nurtured by many sacrifices from Vietnamese communists defending Moscow during the Great Patriotic War, as well as Soviet military experts who supported Vietnamese people in the struggle against foreign invasion and for national reunification.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom