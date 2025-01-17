Thailand adjusts target for Asian visitors

BANGKOK — The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is revising its target for Asian visitors this year, focusing on potential markets to counter a decline in Chinese arrivals.

Thailand is no longer the most visited country for Chinese, as Japan took top spot, which welcomed 6.98 million Chinese visitors last year, up 188 per cent year-on-year, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation.

In contrast, Thailand's Tourism and Sports Ministry reported 6.73 million Chinese arrivals in 2024, falling short of its 8 million target.

With the government raising its overall tourism target from 39 million to 40 million foreign arrivals for 2025, TAT is adapting its strategy to align with the situation.

The agency plans to expand into potential markets in Northeast Asia, with the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan identified as key focus areas to compensate for the decrease in Chinese tourists.

Visitor numbers from these two countries are projected to grow compared to 2024.

TAT has set a target of welcoming 2 million visitors from the RoK in 2025, up from 1.8 million in 2024.

The agency also intends to consult with its three offices in Japan to establish a new target for Japanese arrivals this year.

Despite the decline in Chinese arrivals, the TAT remains committed to this market. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and China, the agency is launching promotional campaigns in partnership with online travel agents to attract Chinese tourists. — VNS