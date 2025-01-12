Number of flood victims up by about 300 in Malaysia's Johor

JOHOR BARU — The number of flood victims in Malaysia's state of Johor has risen to 3,778 on Sunday evening, an increase of about 300 people from earlier in the morning.

The Johor Disaster Management Committee said the total number of flood victims in the state stood at 3,778 as of 6pm on Sunday, up from 3,449 at 8am.

"As of 6pm, there are 3,778 people from 1,090 families seeking shelter in the five affected districts.

"One more flood relief centre has also been opened, bringing the total number of active centres to 37 state-wide," the committee said in a statement on Sunday.

At press time, Kota Tinggi has the highest number of flood victims, with 1,174 people from 361 families.

This is followed by Johor Baru with 783 evacuees, Kulai (735), Pontian (567) and Kluang (529).

Floods are common in parts of Malaysia during the annual monsoon season, which starts in November and could last until March.

Fear of floods worsening

The flood situation in Johor could worsen if downpours that have been happening since Friday do not ease, the state government has cautioned.

State works, transportation, infrastructure and communication committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said heavy rain was expected to persist till today with flooding expected in many locations throughout the state.

“We are still in the monsoon season and if the rains continue, this could lead to major floods and a large number of victims,” he said when contacted on Sunday.

Mohamad Fazli said the state government had been proactive in addressing the flooding issue with preparations having begun before the monsoon season started.

“Among the short-term measures we took was clearing up drains and irrigation channels to minimise the impact of floods,” he said.

On the RM1.4 billion (US$311 million) flood mitigation project, the exco member said this was among several important initiatives to control and manage floods, with the impact to be fully assessed once all work has been completed.

“There are 10 main flood mitigation projects in Johor covering several districts such as Segamat, Tangkak, Batu Pahat and Kota Tinggi.

“To date, nine of the projects are being implemented, with the other still in the pre-implementation stage,” he said, adding that the allocation was from the Federal Government.

Mohamad Fazli said the flood mitigation project was expected to reduce the risk of flooding at 139 identified flood hotspots in Johor.

He said several other flood mitigation projects were being planned with RM1.9 billion ($422 million) applied for under the 12th Malaysia Plan. — THE STAR/ANN