Thai PM calls for extra efforts to address PM2.5 air pollution

BANGKOK – Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has instructed ministries and departments to accelerate efforts to tackle PM2.5 air pollution, particularly through halting the purchase of burnt sugarcane, cracking down on vehicles that emit smoke, and strictly controlling construction sites.

Spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office Jirayu Huangsap said that the order came as smog season returns to Thailand, with PM2.5 levels across Bangkok at 60.9 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg) on Wednesday, higher than the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg. PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.

To tackle the purchase of burnt sugarcane, the PM directed the Industry Ministry to implement more measures, and told the Natural Resource and Environment Ministry to collaborate with relevant agencies to specify pollution control zones and enforce laws against people who burn forests or crops.

In addition, the commerce and agriculture ministries and other relevant agencies were instructed to implement measures to ban imports of sugarcane and other crops that result in crop burning, while the Defence Ministry was tasked with cooperating with the Customs Department and security agencies to screen the smuggling of plants in border areas.

The Transport Ministry and Royal Thai Police were ordered to strictly screen vehicles that emit smoke, especially pickup trucks and passenger buses, while the Interior Ministry was required to collaborate with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and local organisations to ensure that emissions from construction sites will not exceed standards and enforce the law against violators.

The Government leader also urged the Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning to seek ways to prevent emissions in state-owned construction projects to tackle PM2.5 pollution in the long term.

The Ministries of Digital Economy and Society, Higher Education and Environment were instructed to develop a platform to gather information on hotspots and air ventilation to facilitate agencies in tackling pollution; and the Foreign Ministry was ordered to collaborate with neighbouring countries to tackle border air pollution.

Meanwhile, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, provincial governors and local organisations were told to be ready for tackling fires, whether due to a natural disaster or humans.

The leader also urged agencies to review the laws under their responsibility and propose to the Cabinet before the end of this month any measures to sustainably tackle PM2.5 pollution and make Thailand a country with clean air. VNA/VNS