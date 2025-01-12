Thai gov't boasts 93% of over 500,000 criminal cases solved last year

|The Royal Thai Police made arrests in 479,516 cases out of more than 500,000 complaints received between 1 January and 26 December last year. — THE NATION/ANN Photo
BANGKOK — The Royal Thai Police (RTP) managed to solve and make arrests in 93 per cent of over 500,000 criminal cases last year, in line with the government’s policy to crack down on crime, a government spokesman said on Sunday.
The arrests were categorised into five main groups:
1. Criminal Cases: 5 Categories, Total 218,421 Cases
- Arrests made: 196,148 cases
- Suspects: 237,223 people
2. Drug Suppression: A Key Urgent Policy of the Government
The Royal Thai Police established a Drug Suppression Operations Centre to ensure continuous action, handling:
- Total cases: 249,029
- Arrests made: 241,607 cases
- Suspects: 250,878 people
3. Specialised Crimes
Examples include violations under the Child Protection Act and the National Forest Reserve Act:
- Arrests made: 8,050 cases
- Suspects: 9,422 people
4. Technology-Related Crime and Online Gambling Suppression
Arrests were categorised as follows:
- Financial fraud (online scams): 2,901 cases; Suspects: 2,896
- Online sales fraud and illegal goods: 4,858 cases; Suspects: 4,973
- Fake news and violations of the Computer Crimes Act: 6,117 cases; Suspects: 5,857
- Sexual exploitation of children and women via the internet, and human trafficking: 340 cases; Suspects: 445
- Online gambling and other transnational crimes: 15,395 cases; Suspects: 15,885
- Crimes involving "ghost SIMs" and mule accounts: 3,669 cases; Suspects: 3,579
5. Other Crimes
- Arrests made: 431 cases
- Suspects: 826 people
Karom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesman, stated that the RTP delivered a satisfactory performance, making arrests in 479,516 cases out of more than 500,000 complaints received between 1 January and 26 December last year. — THE NATION/ANN