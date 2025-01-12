Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home World

Thai gov't boasts 93% of over 500,000 criminal cases solved last year

January 12, 2025 - 19:56
The arrests were categorised into five main groups: criminal cases, drug suppression, specialised crimes, technology-related crimes and online gambling suppression, and other crimes.
The Royal Thai Police made arrests in 479,516 cases out of more than 500,000 complaints received between 1 January and 26 December last year. — THE NATION/ANN Photo 

BANGKOK — The Royal Thai Police (RTP) managed to solve and make arrests in 93 per cent of over 500,000 criminal cases last year, in line with the government’s policy to crack down on crime, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

The arrests were categorised into five main groups:

1. Criminal Cases: 5 Categories, Total 218,421 Cases

  • Arrests made: 196,148 cases
  • Suspects: 237,223 people

2. Drug Suppression: A Key Urgent Policy of the Government

The Royal Thai Police established a Drug Suppression Operations Centre to ensure continuous action, handling:

  • Total cases: 249,029
  • Arrests made: 241,607 cases
  • Suspects: 250,878 people

3. Specialised Crimes

Examples include violations under the Child Protection Act and the National Forest Reserve Act:

  • Arrests made: 8,050 cases
  • Suspects: 9,422 people

4. Technology-Related Crime and Online Gambling Suppression

Arrests were categorised as follows:

  • Financial fraud (online scams): 2,901 cases; Suspects: 2,896
  • Online sales fraud and illegal goods: 4,858 cases; Suspects: 4,973
  • Fake news and violations of the Computer Crimes Act: 6,117 cases; Suspects: 5,857
  • Sexual exploitation of children and women via the internet, and human trafficking: 340 cases; Suspects: 445
  • Online gambling and other transnational crimes: 15,395 cases; Suspects: 15,885
  • Crimes involving "ghost SIMs" and mule accounts: 3,669 cases; Suspects: 3,579

5. Other Crimes

  • Arrests made: 431 cases
  • Suspects: 826 people

Karom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesman, stated that the RTP delivered a satisfactory performance, making arrests in 479,516 cases out of more than 500,000 complaints received between 1 January and 26 December last year. — THE NATION/ANN

see also

More on this story

World

Thai PM calls for extra efforts to address PM2.5 air pollution

To tackle the purchase of burnt sugarcane, the PM directed the Industry Ministry to implement more measures, and told the Natural Resource and Environment Ministry to collaborate with relevant agencies to specify pollution control zones and enforce laws against people who burn forests or crops.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom