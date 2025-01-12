Thai gov't boasts 93% of over 500,000 criminal cases solved last year

BANGKOK — The Royal Thai Police (RTP) managed to solve and make arrests in 93 per cent of over 500,000 criminal cases last year, in line with the government’s policy to crack down on crime, a government spokesman said on Sunday.

The arrests were categorised into five main groups:

1. Criminal Cases: 5 Categories, Total 218,421 Cases

Arrests made: 196,148 cases

Suspects: 237,223 people

2. Drug Suppression: A Key Urgent Policy of the Government

The Royal Thai Police established a Drug Suppression Operations Centre to ensure continuous action, handling:

Total cases: 249,029

Arrests made: 241,607 cases

Suspects: 250,878 people

3. Specialised Crimes

Examples include violations under the Child Protection Act and the National Forest Reserve Act:

Arrests made: 8,050 cases

Suspects: 9,422 people

4. Technology-Related Crime and Online Gambling Suppression

Arrests were categorised as follows:

Financial fraud (online scams): 2,901 cases; Suspects: 2,896

Online sales fraud and illegal goods: 4,858 cases; Suspects: 4,973

Fake news and violations of the Computer Crimes Act: 6,117 cases; Suspects: 5,857

Sexual exploitation of children and women via the internet, and human trafficking: 340 cases; Suspects: 445

Online gambling and other transnational crimes: 15,395 cases; Suspects: 15,885

Crimes involving "ghost SIMs" and mule accounts: 3,669 cases; Suspects: 3,579

5. Other Crimes

Arrests made: 431 cases

Suspects: 826 people

Karom Polpornklang, a deputy government spokesman, stated that the RTP delivered a satisfactory performance, making arrests in 479,516 cases out of more than 500,000 complaints received between 1 January and 26 December last year. — THE NATION/ANN