Thai tourism ends 2024 on a high note

January 13, 2025 - 10:27
Foreign tourists in Thailand. — Photo: seasia.co

BANGKOK — The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has reported a strong end to 2024, welcoming 35.5 million international visitors and surpassing expectations.

During the New Year period from December 28 to 31, Thailand hosted 125,000 visitors per day, with a peak of over 140,000 arrivals on December 28.

Events such as the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025 at Saranrom Park in Bangkok and the Amazing Chiang Mai Countdown 2025 at the Royal Park Rajapruek celebrated Thailand’s cultural richness while delivering significant economic benefits.

The countdown celebrations generated considerable revenue, with Bangkok’s event contributing over 55 million THB and Chiang Mai’s festivities exceeding 563 million THB in economic impact. These events attracted thousands of attendees, including international visitors, and featured global artist BamBam, who enhanced Thailand’s tourism profile through the “5 Must-Do in Thailand” campaign.

Throughout 2025, TAT will collaborate with public and private partners to organise various world-class events designed to draw both domestic and international tourists. Highlights include the Chinese New Year Grand Celebration, commemorating 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations, and Equal Marriage Day, featuring an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest LGBTQ+ wedding registration. Other key events include Moto GP, the World Wai Khru Muay Thai Ceremony, Songkran, Pride Month celebrations, and the Amazing Thai Taste Festival, all of which will enhance Thailand’s appeal.

Year-end festivities will feature iconic events such as Loy Krathong, the Vijit Chao Phraya Light Festival, the Amazing Thailand Marathon Bangkok 2025, and the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026. These events combine cultural heritage, inclusivity, and innovative experiences, boosting Thailand’s reputation as a premier global destination while supporting sustainable growth in the tourism sector.— NNT/VNA/VNS

