South Korea President Yoon detained over martial law declaration

January 15, 2025 - 09:24
Yoon's detention is the first of an incumbent South Korean president.
Police officers and investigators leave the residence of impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Jan. 15, 2025. — AFP/VNA Photo

SEOUL — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained Wednesday after he ignored three summonses from a joint investigation team to appear for questioning over his short-lived declaration of martial law in early December, the country's anti-corruption body said.

Yoon's detention is the first of an incumbent South Korean president.

Investigators entered Yoon's official residence in the morning and executed a warrant to detain him over the December 3 declaration of martial law, having been thwarted earlier this month in a standoff with the presidential security force. — YONHAP/ANN

