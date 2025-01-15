South Korea President Yoon detained over martial law declaration

SEOUL — South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was detained Wednesday after he ignored three summonses from a joint investigation team to appear for questioning over his short-lived declaration of martial law in early December, the country's anti-corruption body said.

Yoon's detention is the first of an incumbent South Korean president.

Investigators entered Yoon's official residence in the morning and executed a warrant to detain him over the December 3 declaration of martial law, having been thwarted earlier this month in a standoff with the presidential security force. — YONHAP/ANN