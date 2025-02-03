Baby face obsession: Why Koreans strive to look younger

SEOUL – In South Korea, conversations with strangers traditionally begin by sharing one’s age, which helps determine the proper use of honorifics, an important aspect of Korean language, and shapes expectations around people’s roles in the relationship.

Once ages are shared, it’s very common — almost expected — to compliment how much younger someone looks. “You don’t look your age,” one might say, and the other person would return the compliment with “No, you look younger,” whether they truly mean it or not.

And if you think this would only apply to those who are in midlife or older, you’re mistaken. It extends to people in their 20s and 30s, and they still compliment one another for looking younger than their age.

Baby face obsession

Praise for a youthful appearance is universal, but in Korea, where conversations about age and appearance are more open and frequent, the standards become more specific and detailed.

When asked what makes someone look younger, many Koreans interviewed by The Korea Herald shared a variety of opinions.

For example, while sun-kissed, glowing skin is considered youthful in the US, Koreans favor fair, flawless skin, which they refer to as “babylike skin.”

Despite the range of responses, the consensus seems to center around one key idea: embodying the features of a baby.

“I think the lower part of the face shouldn’t stand out — having a small chin — like Blackpink Jennie,” said Han Youn-ji, 30.

“Skin! No wrinkles, and it should shine without looking dry. It also has to look very natural, without trying too hard to appear young,” said Park Hee-jung, 27.

“Abundant hair is a must,” said Ahn Hyung-won, 38.

“I think (to look young) they have to look cute. Nice skin and overall round facial features are important. They also should not have a big nose. For instance, actor Jang Na-ra looks really young,” said Kim Jong-heon, 32.

Dermatologist Kim Tae-kyun highlighted three key standards for maintaining a youthful appearance on a YouTube channel.

“First is having an inverted triangle-shaped face,” he explained, referring to a lifted, contoured look, as the face tends naturally to lose collagen and become shaped more like a right-side-up triangle with age. The other two are about the skin: having even and wrinkle-free skin is essential, he said.

However, some believe that youthfulness comes more from attitude than appearance.

“I think it’s inevitable to age. No matter how much surgery you undergo, aging is unavoidable,” said a woman in her 40s, who asked to be identified only by her surname, Shin. “But those who truly feel younger than their age tend to have a positive, lighthearted vibe — almost to the point of seeming a bit immature, as if they haven’t faced many difficulties in life.”

Thriving antiaging industry

In 2017, US women’s beauty magazine Allure, made headlines when it announced it would no longer use the term “antiaging.”

“We are making a resolution to stop using the term ‘antiaging.’ Whether we know it or not, we’re subtly reinforcing the message that aging is a condition we need to battle — think antianxiety meds, antivirus software or antifungal spray,” the magazine explained.

But in Korea, the concept of defying age isn’t just alive — it’s thriving more than ever in 2025.

Those who appear not only to fight aging but seemingly defeat it are celebrated. Demand for content featuring personal testimonials, complete with tips and tricks for maintaining a youthful appearance, has remained consistently high.

Take actor Choi Hwa-jung, 63, for example. Her YouTube video sharing antiaging secrets has been a massive hit, garnering over 1.1 million views as of Nov. 11.

In her videos, Choi offers advice on everything from preventing hair loss as you age to achieving radiant, flawless skin.

“You can do things like Ulthera,” she explained, referring to a nonsurgical skin-tightening ultrasound treatment, also known as Ultherapy. “Getting it done once a year can make a difference.”

Choi’s videos are just one example.

Content celebrating the “dongan” ideal — literally meaning “baby face”— is everywhere in Korea. It caters to people of all ages, offering everything from skincare routines and makeup tutorials to lifestyle tips, all designed to help individuals maintain or achieve a youthful glow.

Local dermatology and plastic surgery clinics also capitalize on this societywide obsession. Their advertisements and promotional packages, promising a younger look through various treatments, are hard to miss. For many, these promotions act as powerful triggers, reinforcing people’s desire to turn back the clock on their appearance.

“Watching that content and advertisements makes me think that I should get a skin-tightening treatment done,” Song Su-jung, 40, said.

“Also, it makes me feel like I am missing out on something when I talk with my friends and find out I am the only one that is not getting treatment for wrinkles,” she added.

“I recently got lip filler after seeing a YouTube video talking about how thin lips make you look old,” a woman in her 30s, who asked to be identified only by her surname of Choi, shared.

Challenge of embracing aging

In such a society where youth is celebrated, the inevitability of aging can feel like an impossible battle. However, experts stress that the real challenge lies in embracing aging and developing a healthy relationship with your changing body.

Kim Hyun, a licensed clinical psychologist in New York and New Jersey and an assistant professor of psychiatry at Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center, underscores the importance of approaching physical changes without judgment.

“When looking at your body, do so without any kind of judgment — simply making very objective observations without attaching any criticism,” Kim told The Korea Herald. “For example, instead of thinking, ‘I have wrinkles here, so I must look unattractive,’ focus on noticing the wrinkles without labeling them as good or bad.”

Kim also highlighted the concept of “common humanity,” which helps normalize aging as a universal experience.

“Noticing wrinkles or sagging skin and thinking, ‘Oh, is it just me?’ can feel isolating,” she said. “But aging happens to all of us. Accepting it as a shared human experience can foster a deeper connection with those around us.”

In particularly appearance-driven societies like Korea, where rigid beauty standards prevail, Kim advises forming personal values. She points to “societal noise” — like judgments about celebrities aging in TV shows — that reinforces external pressures.

“Working through these thoughts with a counselor is ideal, but self-reflection can also help,” she said. “Ask yourself: Who am I? What values define my life? Focusing on these can shift attention from societal expectations to what truly matters.”

Psychologist Lee Seon-kyung, who is also CEO of With Insight, a psychological education institute, echoes Kim’s sentiments and outlines three psychological strategies to embrace aging.

“Self-compassion is essential,” Lee said. “Instead of criticizing ourselves for the changes that come with age, we should appreciate the body that has supported us through life’s challenges. Aging is natural, and it’s important to meet it with gratitude.”

Solidarity is another tool Lee recommends. “Sharing feelings about aging with loved ones can offer comfort and reduce anxiety. A supportive social network fosters a sense of security and well-being.”

Finally, Lee emphasizes the importance of such a shift in perspective.

“Viewing aging as an accumulation of wisdom or a path to spiritual growth helps reframe it positively. This shift in perspective can dismantle harmful stereotypes about aging.”

“Aging isn’t something to fight against; it’s a part of life to be embraced,” Lee added.

