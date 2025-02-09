Vietnamese in Singapore join Chingay Parade 2025

SINGAPORE — The Vietnamese community in Singapore participated in the Chingay Parade 2025 on February 7-8, which aimed to celebrate the connections between communities, generations, and cultures in the island country.

The event returned with the theme “Joy”, inviting members of the public to reflect on shared experiences transcending ethnicity, language and age through food. Attending the event, the Vietnamese community showcased culinary delights such as pho (noodle soup with beef or chicken), bánh mì (bread), and bánh tráng (rice paper), which are very popular in Singapore.

As part of her visit to Singapore, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng joined the Vietnamese community at the event.

Hằng expressed hailed the expats’ efforts, enthusiasm, and creative ideas to promote Vietnamese culture, particularly Vietnamese cuisine, at the event. She affirmed her appreciation for the community's great contributions to the socio-economic development of the host country as well as fostering Việt Nam - Singapore relations.

Organised annually by the People’s Association (PA), this year’s Chingay Parade featured a record number of over 4,000 artists and 23 floats. It is expected to attract approximately 20,000 spectators over the two nights of performances.

Singapore and Malaysia plan to jointly submit an application to nominate the annual Chingay Parade for inclusion in UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in March. The result is expected to be announced as early as the end of 2026. — VNA/VNS