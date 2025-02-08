HCM City to host first paragliding tournament

HCM CITY — The first HCM City Open Paragliding Tournament will take place from February 14 to 16 in Tri Tôn District, An Giang Province, marking a significant milestone for the sport in Việt Nam.

Organised by the HCM City Paragliding Federation in collaboration with the Tri Tôn District People’s Committee, the competition is expected to attract around 50 pilots from clubs across Việt Nam and overseas, including participants from Đà Nẵng, Di Linh, An Giang, HCM City, and South Korea.

Competitors will take off from Phụng Hoàng Mountain, also known as Cô Tô Mountain, at an altitude of 614 metres above sea level, before landing at the Tri Tôn Ox Racecourse.

The top three winners will receive cash prizes of VNĐ10 million (US$395), VNĐ6 million, and VNĐ4 million, respectively.

According to Lâm Quang Quý, vice chairman of the HCM City Paragliding Federation, the tournament aims to provide a platform for both local and international pilots to share experiences and refine their skills. It also serves as an opportunity to identify new talent for the federation as it prepares for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand this December.

The opening ceremony on February 14 will feature a paramotoring display, with federation members flying while towing a Vietnamese flag.

Beyond the competition, several cultural activities will be held to showcase the traditions and heritage of Tri Tôn and An Giang. Visitors can explore stalls displaying local specialties, traditional foods, folk games, and performances of Khmer music and dance.

Tri Tôn District has hosted paragliding events since 2000, drawing hundreds of pilots and reinforcing its reputation as a prime location for the sport. — VNS