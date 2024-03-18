Kon Tum open paragliding tournament attracts crowds of competitors

KON TUM — Some 130 Vietnamese and foreign pilots will compete in the Kon Tum Open Paragliding Tournament in Sa Thầy District of the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on March 22- 24.

The People’s Committee of Sa Thầy District said that as the third event of this kind, the tournament is part of the Culture and Tourism Week 2024 in Kon Tum.

The opening ceremony will take place at the historical site Chư Tan Kra High Point in Ya Xier commune.

Paragliders will compete in two categories of precise landing, and cross-country (XC) flying.

The tournament will offer a chance for competitors to earn more points on the World Paraglider Ranking System (WPRS) as the XC flying category has been upgraded to an international event.

It is expected to help Kon Tum popularise the image of local nature, culture, and people to both domestic and international visitors, thus promoting tourism development and attracting more tourists to the locality. VNS