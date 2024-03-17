SaiGon ProAm Basketball Cup in action with aggressive matches, beautiful dance

Basketball

HCM CITY — The SaiGon ProAm Basketball Cup 2024 officially began on March 16 with matches ongoing at the Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium in HCM City.

In its second season, reigning champion Next Level will play against 10 rivals which include veteran and newbie clubs such as Bảo Lộc, Kimban Hoops and AIP Dreamers as well as guest teams Phú Thọ and Lãnh Binh Thăng.

After four days of matches, supporters have been entertained with competitive games and outstanding performances of clubs that can register professional and overseas Vietnamese players as well as foreigners for their title target.

Among them are many VBA players such as Huỳnh Thanh Tâm (Limitless Hoop), Võ Kim Bản (Kimban Hoops), Justin Young (Next Level Basketball) and Michael Soy (AIP Dreamers).

According to organisers, the increasing number of teams compared to the first season and the presence of VBA stars and international players increases the diversity of playing styles and competitiveness.

The final is scheduled on March 23 with a big bonus given to the winners that will also secure a spot at the Vietnam ProAm Basketball Championship in October.

In addition to competitive matches, supporters will enjoy the Fanzone space where they can shop for souvenir items as well as sportswear of different brands with discounts and gift vouchers.

Everyday, singers and bands such as rapper WEAN LE, LinhKa, Mason Nguyen and duo Big Daddy vs Emily will make the gymnasium go wild.

A dance contest “New Sports Allstyle Battle x Hipfest”! features 30 fabulous teams' performance will be held on March 23 and will be a highlight on the final match day.

The tournament is jointly organised by New Sports and VTVcab with the help of HCM City's Culture and Sports Department and Basketball Federation.

Online supporters can watch games on VTVcab's channels and apps: ON Sports; ON Sports TV; Facebook and YouTube. VNS