People run to respond to Earth Hour 2024 Campaign

Running

HÀ NỘI — Nearly 1,500 people took part in a running event to support the Earth Hour 2024 Campaign on March 16 in Hà Nội.

Within the framework of the national programme on economical and efficient use of energy in the period 2019-2030, the Ministry of Industry and Trade launched ceremony for all people to save electricity, Earth Hour 2024, at the Thống Nhất Park.

"There are different activities organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in March to respond to the campaign such as an online contest about economical and efficient use of energy; a call on the community and businesses to turn off lights from 8.30pm to 9.30pm on March 23; a launching ceremony for the entire population to save electricity and this run," said Deputy Minister Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân.

"The run will contribute another voice and spread the message "Save Electricity - Make It a Habit" to the community. We want all people, communities and businesses nationwide to join hands to protect the environment, save energy, save electricity, towards the goal of net zero emissions by the year 2050 according to Việt Nam's commitment at the 26th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change which was reaffirmed by the country at the 27th and 28th conferences."

People took part in the run under two forms.

In the offline 5km running event, Nguyễn Duy Lâm, Ngô Văn Trí and Đặng Đức Trường were men's top three. Meanwhile, Trần Thu Trang, Nguyễn Thị Hải Yến and Phạm Thị Hảo took the podium on March 16.

In the online, people practise and upload their result on app Uprace from March 16-31.

According to the orrganisers, as a mass sport that connecting huge number of people, running would that was to call, motivate and encourage the participation of state agencies, organisations, enterprises and people to practice saving electricity regularly throughout 365 days of the year, making saving electricity a habit anytime, anywhere.

At the same time, runners could exchange and learn about benefit of sport training and active lifestyle; and contributes to improving health, physical, cultural and spiritual of the community.

The Earth Hour was first held in 2009. After 15 years, the event has increasingly attracted the participation and response of people from all walks of life.

People showed positive change in their awareness of saving and preserving energy, protecting the environment and responding to climate change. All are to contribute to the national sustainable development, towards Việt Nam's net zero emission goal by 2050. VNS