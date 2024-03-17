Athletes to compete in three regions tennis event

Tennis

BÌNH THUẬN — The 15th Home Decor Tennis Tournament of the Southern, Central and Highland Regions began on March 16 featuring about 300 competitors in Phan Thiết City, Bình Thuận Province.

After a draw was conducted in the morning, organisers held the opening ceremony and the qualification round matches for all five men's doubles and mixed doubles categories.

“I appreciate the development of the Southern, Central and Highlands Home Decor Tennis Association and the professionalism of the organisers in this event," said Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, Việt Nam Tennis Federation's (VTF) Vice President.

"From 2024, VTF will work side-by-side with tournaments in many different professions. It is to improve health and sportsmanship and enhance the development of culture, tourism, business connections and investment between manufacturers, distributors and agents in Việt Nam."

Attending the ceremony, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Huỳnh Ngọc Tâm said: "I welcome the sport tournaments and am happy that this event attracted a large number of players from 30 cities and provinces.

"Despite an amateur competition it is an increasingly professional and prestigious tournament in the country, luring the participation of many strong players.

"At the same time, it helps connect people and create a good cooperation in business. Hope that in the future Bình Thuận will continue to accompany and coordinate with the federation and association to organise more major sporting events in our province."

The tournament is one of the activities to celebrate the 49th anniversary of the liberation of the South and unification of the country (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2024), and the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam Tennis Federation (May 27, 1989 - May 27, 2024).

After the finals, the organisers will present awards to the winners and donate part of the cash collected from competition fees to the local Fund for the Poor. VNS