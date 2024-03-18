U23 Việt Nam ready to face Tajikistan in friendly matches

HÀ NỘI — The U23 Vietnamese team have arrived in Tajikistan to prepare for friendly matches against the host team.

The games are scheduled to take place on March 20 and March 23.

These friendlies serve as a crucial warm-up for both teams ahead of the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Qatar from April 15 to May 3.

In Group D, Việt Nam will be face Uzbekistan, Kuwait and Malaysia, while Tajikistan will face Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Thailand in Group C.

Due to the commitments of head coach Philippe Troussier, who is currently leading the Vietnamese senior team in two matches against Indonesia for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, assistant coach Moulay Lahsen will assume the role of acting head coach for the U23 Vietnamese team during the matches.

The first leg of the World Cup qualifiers will take place on March 21 at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, followed by the second leg on March 26 at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium. VNS