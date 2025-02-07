Blackpink announces world tour

SEOUL — Blackpink uploaded a teaser video hailing its return as a full group, via label YG Entertainment on Thursday.

Details are yet to be announced, but the trailer promised the foursome’s comeback after almost 1 1/2 years.

Its previous yearlong tour Born Pink spanned 34 cities across the world and amassed 1.8 million attendees. The 66 shows reportedly raked in US$330 million, the sixth highest-ever for a female artist.

The group’s last album was its second LP Born Pink in September 2022. The album set a first-week sales record for a K-pop girl group at over 1.5 million units and topped the Billboard 200 and the UK’s Official Albums Chart Top 100.

In the meantime, three of the quartet are releasing solo albums: Jisoo with the EP Amortage on February 14; Jennie with her first full album Ruby on March 7; and Lisa with her first LP Alter Ego on March 28.

Infinite to host encore concert in April

Infinite will close its tour with a two-day gig, agency Infinite Company said on Thursday.

The band will go live on April 12-13 at Inspire Arena in Incheon for the two final shows of its Limited Edition tour. The tour marks the 15th anniversary of the group's debut and began in December last year in Seoul with a sold-out three-date concert.

The six members are set to perform in Singapore on Friday and will visit Yokohama, Kuala Lumpur and Hong Kong through March 1.

The band dropped the digital single Sad Loop in time for Christmas, which will be part of its upcoming album expected to be released in March.

Separately, main vocalist Nam Woohyun collaborated with singer and songwriter Kwon Soonkwan for Full Moon, which was unveiled on Wednesday. — The Korea Herald/ANN