Game-changer island puts Việt Nam ahead of Singapore in tourism 2024

HÀ NỘI — Singaporean news agency CNA has recently ranked Phú Quốc among the top 25 must-visit destinations in 2025, placing it alongside some of the world’s most renowned travel paradises.

In its list of "25 Places to Visit in 2025," CNA ranked Phú Quốc at No. 7, making it the only Vietnamese destination on the list and one of the few Asian locations, alongside Koh Samui (Thailand), Manila (Philippines), and Singapore. The agency emphasised 2025 as the perfect time to embrace slow travel and prioritize sustainable tourism.

The list features a mix of emerging and well-known destinations that offer fresh experiences, including Osaka (Japan), Cairo (Egypt), Greenland, and Casablanca (Morocco). To compile the rankings, CNA consulted experts and analyzed cultural and lifestyle trends, along with updates on flights, hotels, trains, and cruises.

"With numerous small islands, a 150-kilometer coastline, and an expansive national park, Phú Quốc is the epitome of a tropical gem," CNA wrote. Singaporean travellers now have even more reason to visit, as Scoot Airlines launched direct two-hour flights to Phú Quốc in December 2024. Jo Hendry Prior, co-founder of Alchemist Travel – a company specialising in luxury travel experiences – highlighted Phú Quốc’s diverse accommodations, ranging from budget-friendly stays to high-end five-star resorts along the beach, making it an ideal getaway from Singapore.

In December 2024, Travel + Leisure, one of the world’s most prestigious travel magazines, noted that a three-day trip to Phú Quốc costs significantly less than a weekend in Singapore or Koh Samui (Thailand) – only one-third to one-quarter of the cost of other popular regional destinations. This affordability has fueled Phú Quốc’s rising popularity among international travellers.

Beyond being named a top global destination, Phú Quốc also secured the No. 9 spot among Southeast Asia’s 10 most beautiful islands, according to The Times (UK). Việt Nam’s "Pearl Island" shares the honour with tropical havens such as Koh Phra Thong (Thailand), Bali (Indonesia), and Pulau Pangkor (Malaysia). “Nowhere else in the world offers the same cultural diversity, culinary richness, and breathtaking island landscapes as Southeast Asia,” The Times noted.

Phú Quốc’s stunning natural landscapes are a key factor in its growing appeal. Particularly in the island’s southern region, travellers should not miss Bãi Kem and Bãi Sao, two of the world’s most beautiful beaches, known for their emerald-green waters, powdery white sand, and golden sunshine.

The island is also home to world-class resorts, including New World Phu Quoc, Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, and JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay. Notably, The Times was captivated by JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay Resort, an architectural masterpiece designed by world-renowned architect Bill Bensley. The resort, inspired by the concept of a fictional French university, features an impressive collection of 5,000 rare artefacts, meticulously sourced by Bensley from around the world.

In addition to its breathtaking natural beauty, Phú Quốc has become a hub for thrilling entertainment and unique experiences. One of the most popular attractions is the world’s longest three-wire cable car ride to Hòn Thơm Island, offering spectacular aerial views of Phú Quốc’s coastline. Visitors can also walk on the ocean floor at Hon Thom, experiencing marine life up close.

At Sunset Town, Phú Quốc elevates entertainment with two internationally acclaimed performances – "Kiss of the Sea" and "Symphony of the Sea" – accompanied by mesmerizing fireworks displays. Notably, Phú Quốc is the only island in the world that hosts two fireworks shows in one night. For those seeking romance and exclusivity, watching the sunset at Kiss Bridge, a unique "unconnected" bridge praised by CNN, is an experience not to be missed.

Phú Quốc’s growing presence in international media signals the island’s rapid emergence as a premier global destination. During the Lunar New Year holiday alone, Phú Quốc welcomed 40 international flights daily – three times more than the previous year. International tourist arrivals surged to nearly 75,000, a 44 per cent increase year-on-year.

Thanks to its rising popularity, Phú Quốc has played a significant role in Việt Nam’s ascent as a top travel destination in 2025. In fact, in 2024, Việt Nam surpassed Singapore (16.5 million arrivals) to become the third most-visited country in Southeast Asia. — VNA/VNS