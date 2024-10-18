Phú Quốc named among Asia’s top islands

KIÊN GIANG — Phú Quốc island off the coast of the Mekong Delta province of Kiên Giang has been honoured among the top 10 best islands in Asia by the prestigious British travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler in its 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The resort island, known for its service quality, stunning landscapes, sound cuisine, and locals’ hospitality, secured the fifth place with 91.01 points, as compared to 88.89 points in 2023.

Other destinations on the list are Koh Samui (Thailand), Langkawi (Malaysia), Boracay (the Philippines), Sri Lanka, Palawan (the Philippines), Phukhet (Thailand), Cebu & Visayan Islands (the Philippines), Bali (Indonesia), and Siargao (the Philippines).

Phú Quốc has received numerous accolades from the world tourism community this year. Three months ago, renowned travel magazine Travel + Leisure named it the second best island in the world, following Maldives. Besides, DestinAsian magazine, a prestigious travel and lifestyle magazine for travel enthusiasts around the world, recognised Phú Quốc as one of the top 10 most beautiful beach destinations in Asia.

The island has transformed itself from a hidden gem to a famous destination thanks to big investment in tourism infrastructure with an array of top-notch resorts. It has also offered visitors with various fascinating activities, including taking the world’s longest non-stop three-rope cable car line and premium art shows.

In the first nine months of this year, it welcomed more than 720,000 foreign tourist arrivals, up 56 per cent against the same time in 2023 and exceeding the annual plan by 8.6 per cent.

The island has served visitors from more than 150 countries and territories, with many direct flights from the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, and Taiwan (China). From October, new flight routes connecting the island with Hong Kong (China), Singapore and several Eastern European and Central Asian countries will be put into operation.

It expects to welcome some 100 international flights a week in the year-end tourism season, rising 25 per against the same time last year. — VNA/VNS