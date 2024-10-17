Carve out a legacy

The Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House has published the book “Escritos de una combatiente de la guerrilla urbana en Caracas” (Writings of an urban guerrilla fighter in Caracas) by Nancy Zambrano Rivas to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Nguyễn Văn Trỗi Campaign (October 9, 1964 - 2024), which marks a significant milestone in the history of relations between Việt Nam and Venezuela.
As many as 385 photos featuring standout activities of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front at all levels and their organisations for the 2019-2024 period were showcased at an exhibition that opened in Hà Nội on October 16 to welcome the 10th National Congress of the VFF.
Vietnamese teenage singer Bella Vũ Huyền Diệu has been named in the list of Women of the Future 50 Rising Stars in ESG, a initiative that recognises and celebrates emerging female leaders who are making significant contributions to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sectors.
Dozens of Vietnamese and foreigners have joined in Theatre Dance Vietnam to learn dancing in the background of Jazz music in a Broadway style. The school was co-founded by An Hoàng Khánh Linh, who learned Theatre Jazz as well as Tap Dance, Ballet, and Street Dance at the Broadway Dance Centre in New York. Look at the art and the young people’s enthusiasm for it!
The Pakistan Academy of Letters will translate Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều) by legendary poet Nguyễn Du and Nhật Ký Trong Tù (Prison Diary) by late President Hồ Chí Minh into Urdu – the national language of Pakistan, and published them for public viewing.