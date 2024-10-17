Vietnamese teenager honoured as one of the Women of the Future 50 Rising Stars

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese teenager and activist Bella Vũ Huyền Diệu has been named in the list of Women of the Future 50 Rising Stars in ESG, a initiative that recognises and celebrates emerging female leaders who are making significant contributions to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sectors.

Fifty outstanding women on the list will be featured in the UK’s Financial Times, join a global community supporting women and share their stories and projects with people around the world.

Along with 49 women under 35 from countries and territories such as the USA, UK, Netherlands, Indonesia, India, Iraq, Thailand, Germany, Lebanon, Kazakhstan, Singapore and Switzerland, Bella is the only representative from Việt Nam on the list.

The 16-year-old said this honour serves as motivation for her to continue contributing to social and environmental activities.

Bella also sees this as an opportunity to showcase Việt Nam, particularly the image of young Vietnamese people and, especially, Vietnamese female students to the international community.

At 16 years old, Bella has already created a reputation as an advocate for social and environmental issues. She founded the Bella Love Foundation in 2020 to instigate positive environmental changes and extend support to those facing adversity, particularly women, children and the vulnerable.

Her family established the Huyen Dieu – Bella Love Entertainment Company to provide sustainable financial support for the philanthropic endeavours of the Bella Love Foundation.

Bella won Miss Eco Teen International in 2021 and was IIMSAM (Intergovernmental Institution for the use of Micro-algae Spirulina Against Malnutrition) Youth Goodwill Ambassador in 2022 and Image Ambassador for Eco Teen Vietnam in 2023. She has been widely recognised for her contributions to community service and her dedication to creating a better world.

“As the Youth goodwill ambassador of IIMSam, I believe ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) is incredibly important because it helps us take care of our planet and people,” she said.

“Through my work with the Bella Love Foundation, I've seen firsthand how environmental issues like pollution and climate change affect our communities, especially the most vulnerable ones. By focusing on ESG, we can create a healthier, fairer, and more sustainable world. It encourages businesses and organisations to be responsible not just for making money, but also for how their actions impact the environment and society.

“In my opinion, ESG is about building a future where everyone can thrive, and it aligns perfectly with the mission of my foundation. We aim to make a positive difference, and by promoting ESG principles, we can ensure that our efforts are part of a larger movement towards lasting change.”

With the desire to give back to the community through practical actions, Bella will initiate the 'Warm Winter Clothes' programme together with the launch of her album Bella Vũ 16 and the music video Make A Plan in HCM City on October 18.

The attendees are expected to bring along used warm clothing from guests instead of flower bouquets or congratulatory gifts to the events. The clothing will then be classified, packaged and sent as gifts to the people in northern province of Hà Giang to help them stay warm during the cold winter. — VNS