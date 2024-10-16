Renowned Vietnamese literary works to be translated into Pakistani language

HÀ NỘI — The Pakistan Academy of Letters will translate Truyện Kiều (The Tale of Kiều) by legendary poet Nguyễn Du and Nhật Ký Trong Tù (Prison Diary) by late President Hồ Chí Minh into Urdu – the national language of Pakistan, and published them for public viewing.

In tandem, the Vietnam Writers' Association will translate and publish a collection of 100 poems by Pakistani poets into Vietnamese, for placement into the national library.

This information was shared by Nguyễn Quang Thiều, President of the Vietnam Writers' Association, at the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two sides in Hà Nội on October 15.

The signing of the MoU marks an important step in the friendly cooperation between writers of both countries, Thiều stated.

Under the MoU, the two sides will organsie mutual visits by writers, poets, intellectuals, and scholars, and hold book fairs in each country as well as conferences and seminars on shared literary topics through a rotating mechanism. Additionally, they will collaborate on the translation and publication of literary works by writers from both countries, post poems and other literary works on each other’s official websites, and conduct training courses on literary pursuits, among others.

Pakistani Ambassador to Vietnam Kohdayar Marri said the MoU will help bring the two countries closer together while creating and strengthening their literary bonds.

He also expressed his hope that works by great poets and writers of Pakistan will be translated into Vietnamese, and famous literary works of Việt Nam will also be translated, published, and introduced to readers in his country. — VNA/VNS