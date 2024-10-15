Vietnamese dancer secures wildcard entry for Red Bull dance competition in India

HCM CITY – MTPop, a talented Vietnamese dancer, has clinched the first wildcard spot at the highly anticipated Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final set to take place on November 9 at DOME, NSCI in Mumbai, India.

MTPop is joining top dance talents from 49 other countries for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to battle on the global stage for the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Champion title.

The 29-year-old Vietnamese dancer grew up in HCM City, where he first discovered his passion for dance.

MTPop was the first to be named as a wildcard for this edition of the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final.

“It’s an incredible honor,” said the dancer. “It feels surreal to be recognised on such a huge platform, and it motivates me to bring my best to the global stage. It’s a chance to be part of this unique competition where individuality and creativity shine.”

MTPop, who has been dancing for about two decades, said of his dance journey, “Every step of the way has taught me something new and helped me grow as a dancer and as a person."

MTPop is among eight extraordinary wildcards from Belgium, the USA, South Korea, India, France, Germany and Japan.

“It’s both a privilege and a responsibility. I’m beyond excited to showcase Việt Nam’s vibrant culture to the world, while also learning from the incredible dancers from different countries.” He added, “I can’t wait to bring my passion and energy to the stage,” said MTPop.

“I’m working hard on refining my strengths, improving my musicality, and practicing how to engage the crowd. It’s about being versatile and adaptive, and I’m excited for the challenge.”

Red Bull Dance Your Style, fueled by Red Bull energy drink, challenges dancers’ creativity and improvisation by blending various music genres. The competition's unique 1-on-1 battle format allows the audience to decide the winners of each round through voting, without any pre-rehearsed choreography or panels of judges.

After 145 public events across 49 countries, it all comes to a head at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final week in Mumbai from November 5 to November 9, featuring workshops, panel talks, performance showcases and other events in celebration of dance and spotlighting the global dance community.

The competition will be live-streamed at the Red Bull Dance Youtube channel. – VNS