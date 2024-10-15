A celebration of superheroines comes to Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — A painting exhibition, the World Needs Superheroines, organised by the Embassy of Spain in Việt Nam in collaboration with the Spanish Association of Comic Authors, the Herstóricas Association, Comicola Vietnam and the Đà Nẵng Fine Arts Museum, will open at the central city from October 17.

Part of a series activities in celebration of the National Day of Spain, October 12 and Vietnamese Women Day on October 20, the show will be on until November 6.

The exhibition – on its return from a first view in Hà Nội in 2022 – aims to both highlight and recognise the contributions of women to society and to create an artistic dialogue between emerging voices in the comic sector of the two countries.

It includes 64 works by 62 women authors from Spain and Việt Nam which are diverse both in their category and content covering topics such as feminism, love, friendship, society and all of bearing witness to the endless creative capacity of women, especially those who work in the comic sector - the ninth art with great potential for development in Việt Nam.

The exhibition is also supported by the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation for Development of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain It will open for free entrance at 78 Lê Duẩn Street in Đà Nẵng City.

Earlier this year, the Spanish Chamber of Commerce, along with AmCham Vietnam in HCM City and Đà Nẵng, the Australian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam, the NordCham Vietnam, CEEC Vietnam, German Business Association (GBA), the Swiss Community and ITCC-YBA Đà Nẵng, hosted a networking event for charitable and humanitarian purposes in the city with all proceeds donated to the Long Thọ Disabled Children Centre and the Hope Vocational Centre for disabled people (both in Huế and Đà Nẵng).

The event included an art auction featuring ceramics and paintings, with pieces auctioned for up to 10 times their starting price. It was also enlivened by a band of three musicians with Spanish music. VNS