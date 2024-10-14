New Vietnamese movies to hit cinemas at year-end

HCM CITY — Vietnamese filmmakers have announced the release of new movies by the end of this year.

The 18+ comedy Cô Dâu Hào Môn (Highborn Bride), directed and written by Vũ Ngọc Đãng, will be in theatres on October 18.

The movie revolves around a young woman named Tú Lạc, the daughter of a family selling votive paper, who wants to help her family escape poverty. She plans to pretend to be noble and marry into a wealthy family.

Đãng said at the film introduction in HCM City early this month that his film was inspired by stories he heard from his friends.

The 50-year-old director added although the topic was not new, he concentrated on hilarious details to reflect today's social issues.

The film features actress Uyển Ân as Tú Lạc.

Đãng graduated in first place from the HCM City University of Theatre and Cinematography with the short TV movie Chuột (Mouse).

He became famous as a blockbuster director of Những Cô Gái Chân Dài (Catwalk Girls), a film about the backstage life of fashion models, which earned him the Silver Lotus award at the 14th National Film Festival in 2004.

Đãng won the Best Director award at the 20th National Film Festival in 2017 for his movie Hot Boy Nổi Loạn (Lost in Paradise) about homosexual love.

He has directed 14 TV series and films, such as Tuyết Nhiệt Đới (Tropical Snow), and Bố Già (Dad, I’m Sorry), co-directed with film producer Trấn Thành.

Bố Già broke ticket sale records for Vietnamese films after earning VNĐ400 billion (US$18 million) when it was released in 2021.

The ministry of culture chose the film as the Vietnamese entry for the Best Foreign Language Film Category at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

Meanwhile, Ngày Xưa Có Một Chuyện Tình (Once Upon a Love Story), one of the most anticipated movies of 2024, will premiere next month.

Directed by Trịnh Đình Lê Minh, the film is adapted from a novel of the same name by best-selling author Nguyễn Nhật Ánh. It was published by the Trẻ (Youth) Publishing House in 2016 and has been reprinted over 20 times.

Director Minh said at the film introduction in HCM City last week that, “we had a lot of talks and shared our thoughts with writer Ánh to understand more about his novel. He always shows respect for young filmmakers like us.”

The movie tells stories of friendship among three friends, two boys and a girl, from childhood to adulthood, as well as their love triangle and challenges in life.

The work stars young actors Avin Lu, Ngọc Xuân and Đỗ Nhật Hoàng.

Composer-singer Phan Mạnh Quỳnh plays writer Ánh in the movie, and writes the theme song for the work.

Quỳnh’s song titled Có Một Chuyện Tình (There’s a Love Story) has a gentle melody with lyrics reminding people of their youth with numerous beautiful memories, both sorrow and joy.

Trần Ngọc Thanh, a student at the Đồng Nai University in Đồng Nai Province, said, “I love Ánh’s books so much. I can’t wait to watch one of my favourite books on the big screen.”

Ngày Xưa Có Một Chuyện Tình will be in theatres nationwide on November 1. — VNS