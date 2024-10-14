Grammy award-winning band Imagine Dragons to perform in HCM City

HCM CITY — Grammy award-winning band Imagine Dragons will perform at 8WONDER Winter 2024, which is scheduled to take place at the Vinhomes Grand Park Urban Area in HCM City on December 8.

The announcement of Imagine Dragons’ presence at the 8WONDER Winter 2024 quickly captured widespread attention of Vietnamese fans, with social media posts about the band receiving thousands of interactions.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to hearing some of their favourite hits, such as Radioactive, Demons, Believer and Thunder.

Imagine Dragons are an American pop rock band that originally formed in 2008, with their current lineup of lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon and bassist Ben McKee.

The band have sold more than 74 million albums and 65 million digital songs worldwide, making them one of the world's best-selling artists.

Imagine Dragons have won three American Music Awards, nine Billboard Music Awards, one Grammy Award, one MTV Video Music Award and one World Music Award.

In June, Imagine Dragons released their highly anticipated sixth studio album, LOOM, which has received widespread critical acclaim.

Alongside the album, the band launched the LOOM World Tour, including four shows at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles this October.

In 2025, Imagine Dragons will bring their music to stages across Asia and Europe during their first stadium tour.

Vietnamese audiences are among the lucky fans to experience the first live performances of this latest album in Asia.

Alongside Imagine Dragons, 8WONDER Winter 2024 also welcomes renowned young Vietnamese artists, including Soobin Hoàng Sơn, Chi Pu and the band GERDNANG.

Multi-talented artist Sơn, who is currently in the famed gameshow Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Chông Gai (Call Me by Fire Việt Nam), has a huge young following.

Also attracting a massive fanbase, the talented young group GERDNANG, featuring HIEUTHUHAI, HURRYKNG and MANBO, grab attention with their catchy, high-energy rap tracks.

8WONDER is the only super music festival in Việt Nam to receive professional consultation from Roc Nation, a leading entertainment company from the United States.

The Early Bird tickets for the 8WONDER Winter Festival 2024 will go on sale starting at 8pm on October 14 at www.8thwonder.vn. — VNS