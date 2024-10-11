Hà Nội develops tour to explore Thường Tín’s craft villages

HÀ NỘI – The Hà Nội Department of Tourism and the People's Committee of Thường Tín District are developing a tour named “Duyên Thái Craft Village Art”.

Deputy Director of the department Trần Trung Hiếu said that implementing the municipal Party Committee’s Programme No. 06-CTr/TU dated March 17, 2021 on developing culture, improving the quality of human resources, building elegant and civilised Hanoians in the 2021-2025 period", the tourism department is developing unique experiential tourism products associated with the values of heritage - relics and craft villages along the "South Thăng Long - Hà Nội Heritage Road" tourism route in Thanh Trì, Thường Tín, Phú Xuyên districts in 2024.

The tourism programme "Duyên Thái Craft Village Art" in Thường Tín District focuses on introducing unique values associated with the spiritual culture and folk beliefs of the Vietnamese people in Hà Thái lacquer village and Phúc Am votive paper-making village in Duyên Thái Commune.

Phúc Am Village is famous for its production of votive paper and offerings associated with the spiritual culture and practice of worshipping the Mother Goddess of the Three Realms of the Vietnamese people that was recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in 2016.

Meanwhile, Hà Thái lacquer craft village has existed and developed for more than 200 years.

The tour to the two villages is expected to be launched soon. Hà Nội is home to 1,350 craft villages. — VNA/VNS