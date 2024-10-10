Indonesian sensation Sal Priadi promises an unforgettable night for Malaysian fans at Zepp KL on Saturday

KUALA LUMPUR — SAL Priadi is who you call an all-in-one combo. A rare breed who is considered among the best in the Indonesian music and movie industries - and Malaysians can catch him live in his inaugural concert at Zepp KL on Saturday.

To wrap up his tour of five Indonesian concert venues, singer-songwriter Sal has chosen to stage a final show in Malaysia.

In a press conference held at Silverfox Cafe in Kuala Lumpur, the 32-year-old singer of the hit song, Dari Planet Lain, promised all music fans a memorable and entertaining night for concert-goers.

"This tour will mark my biggest performance in my home country as well as in Malaysia," said Sal, who will also perform his hits number, Dari Planet Lain (from his second album, Markers & Such Pens Flashdisks).

"I always love to come here and Malaysian fans have always been supportive and kind to my music. I hope they will join me for a an unforgettable night of super music on Saturday."

Known for his poetic lyrics and enchanting song melodies, Sal hopes to transport the audience on a thrilling emotional journey during the upcoming performance.

In 2018, the alternative-leaning singer surprised the industry with an AMI Award nomination for Best Male Pop Solo Performance, thanks to his second single Ikat Aku Di Tulang Belikatmu (Tie me to your shoulder blade). The following year, his collaboration with Nadin Amizah, Amin Paling Serius (Most serious amen), became one of the country’s biggest hits.

Last year, Sal, who is also an established actor, has said to be a truly a class of his own when it comes to his music, as written by many local media outlets in Indonesia. — The Star/ANN