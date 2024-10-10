Roctober 2024 to be held in HCM City this month

HCM CITY — Rocktober 2024, Việt Nam’s largest annual “rock-climbing festival”, will be held for the sixth time in HCM City on October 19 and 20.

The event is organised at Crescent Wall in District 7, Việt Nam’s largest indoor climbing gym.

It is an opportunity for rock-climbing lovers, fitness enthusiasts and families to gather, share their passion for the sport and make friends.

It features a rock-climbing competition for participants of varied skill levels, with the categories being divided into three main divisions.

Bouldering will have the categories of “Beginner”, “Intermediate” and “Advance,” and participants must be 10 years old or more and with basic understanding of falling techniques.

Top Rope and Lead Climbing both require a minimum age of 12, with the former having “Beginner” and “Intermediate” categories and the latter being “Advance”.

The competition is also separated into male and female categories.

Participants below the age of 14 must furnish parental agreement for participating.

After this a HCMC Indoor Climbing Championship 2024 will also be organised in November, the first of its kind in Việt Nam.

With a permit granted by the city Department of Culture, Sport and Tourism, this event marks an important milestone in the journey to establish the Việt Nam Mountaineering Sports Federation, and is a step towards establishing rock-climbing as a national sport.

All Vietnamese winners of the rock-climbing competition in October will be invited to the HCMC Indoor Climbing Championship.

Paul Massad, founder of Push Climbing, Việt Nam’s largest climbing gym network, and CEO of Crescent Wall, said: “Rocktober 2024 is not just a climbing competition; it’s an open invitation for anyone to explore climbing as a path to healthy living. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or new to the sport, this festival offers a unique chance to connect with the climbing community and discover a fun, challenging, and rewarding way to stay active.

“We welcome everyone to come, challenge yourself, and experience the energy of this growing sport in Việt Nam.”

People can register and purchase tickets for Rocktober 2024 at https://pushclimbing.vn/events/rocktober-2024/ — VNS