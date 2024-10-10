Ceramic exhibition celebrates Hà Nội's Liberation Day

HÀ NỘI — An exhibition of ceramic products and relevant images themed Soul of the Earth kicked off in Bát Tràng pottery village in Hà Nội on October 8 as part of the activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Capital Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2024).

The event is organised by the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in collaboration with the Bát Tràng Porcelain JSC and the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association (VFAA).

Addressing the opening ceremony, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Museum Vũ Mạnh Hà recalled late President Hồ Chí Minh’s visit to the Bát Tràng pottery village 65 years ago, where the leader underlined the necessity to develop the craft village into one of the model villages in Việt Nam.

The exhibition is a community-based display activity, helping businesses, craft villages, and artisans join and directly tell their own stories, Hà said.

On display are over 300 photos, paintings, ceramic vases, and a series of artistic ceramic works by famous painters and sculptors from the VFAA; along with typical ceramics and porcelain products by Bát Tràng’s skilled artisans.

The ceramic works featured at the exhibition all carry significant historical, cultural, and artistic values, expressing love for President Hồ Chí Minh, the capital city of Hà Nội, and the beloved nation. They help domestic and international visitors understand more about Việt Nam’s traditional cultural values; as well as raise public awareness of the importance of preserving and promoting the cultural and historical heritage of the nation.

The exhibition will last until the end of October. — VNA/VNS