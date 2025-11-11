Vietnamese climbers gear up for dynamic SEA Games debut

HÀ NỘI As Thailand prepares to host SEA Games 33, the inclusion of socialised sports such as sport climbing and teqball has opened up new medal prospects and reflects Việt Nam’s focus on innovation and deeper international integration in sports development.

The Vietnamese indoor sport climbing team for SEA Games 33 features emerging talents including Thái Thị Yến Nhi, Nguyễn Ngọc Hải Yến, and Nguyễn Thị Kiều My in the women’s events, with Nguyễn Văn Vũ and Nguyễn Trần Trung Hậu representing the men.

The squad is training intensively in HCM City, selected based on performances at last year’s HCM City Open Sport Climbing Championship.

Yến highlighted the importance of balanced preparation.

“In addition to climbing-specific exercises, I also work out at the gym to build strength and practice yoga to enhance flexibility,” she said.

“Currently, the whole team and I are actively training and ready to take on SEA Games 33.”

Athletes will compete in two disciplines: bouldering, which involves climbing without ropes or harnesses, and lead climbing.

They are expected to face strong rivals from Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. As a result, coaches are tailoring individual training plans to each athlete’s physical strengths and technical strengths to maximise performance.

“We do not place excessive emphasis on achievements; instead, we focus on doing our best," coach Paul Massad said.

"The team are eager to contribute to Việt Nam's sporting growth, bring climbing closer to the community, inspire the younger generation and proudly represent the nation on the international stage.”

Sport climbing is becoming increasingly popular globally due to its demanding blend of strength, precision, and strategy. The sport calls for flexibility, endurance, dexterity and focus. With its colourful walls and challenging movement sequences, it offers both excitement and a platform for building a professional domestic circuit, strengthening Việt Nam’s pathway to deeper international engagement.

Teqball targets regional success

In 2011, at the 26th SEA Games in Indonesia, the Vietnamese sports delegation made a significant mark when Phan Thanh Nhiên won a silver medal in the speed wall climbing category -- an achievement that exceeded expert expectations. It was the first time sport climbing was included in the SEA Games programme and marked the establishment of Việt Nam's national team for this discipline

After 14 years, sport climbing returns to the SEA Games 33 programme and the young athletes, armed with meticulous preparation and a resolute spirit, are ready to write a new chapter in Vietnamese sports history.

Meanwhile, teqball -- a sport played on a curved table -- has also been included in the SEA Games programme and is receiving significant investment from the Vietnamese sports sector, particularly in HCM City, as the team aims for regional medal success.

According to coach Lê Thanh Tùng, the national teqball team comprises members who participated in the 2024 World Teqball Championship and others selected from the 2025 HCM City Teqball Championship.

Recently, the team benefited from support from the International Teqball Federation, which sent Hungarian expert Milan Szabo and Thai coach Pornthep Wapisiri to help enhance technical skills.

The Vietnamese teqball team plans to compete in all five categories at SEA Games 33 including men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Trần Văn Khoa noted that the training sessions with foreign experts have provided valuable insights into technical drills, improving their competitive skills while minimising mistakes during practice.

“The coordination of physical strength, technique and endurance enhances our professional capabilities. Additionally, all our questions are thoroughly addressed by the experts, ensuring we achieve the highest skill level,” Khoa added.

Deputy Director of HCM City’s Department of Culture and Sports, Nguyễn Nam Nhân, said: “In the past, there were concerns that participating in many socialised sports would complicate managing the team and achieving results.

"However, recent experiences show that federations and associations have methodically invested in and carefully selected their athletes. All participation costs are mobilised through socialisation, reflecting a strategic direction that both saves the state budget and encourages community engagement in sports development.” VNS