Việt Nam take centre stage hosting Asian esports championships for first time

Esports

CẦN THƠ The Esports Championships Asia 2025 (ECA 2025) will be held in Cần Thơ City on November 19-22, marking a historic milestone in the nation’s efforts to establish its presence on the global esports map.

Co-organised by the Việt Nam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA) and the Department of Cần Thơ Science and Technology (CAST), ECA 2025 is an international invitational championship, featuring around 100 elite gamers from seven countries, China, South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Laos, Thailand, and Việt Nam as the host nation.

The official competition titles include League of Legends, Crossfire, and the demonstration of Stepin (Phygital Dance Sport).

Beyond the thrilling matches, ECA 2025 will feature business networking programmes, international partnership signings and thematic conferences on esports development in Asia.

The event will blend digital sports and esports with local cultural and tourism showcases, presenting the image of a dynamic and innovative Việt Nam in the digital era.

“Located at the heart of the Mekong Delta, Cần Thơ combines modern sports and tourism infrastructure with a distinctive cultural identity unique to southern Việt Nam," said Đỗ Việt Hùng, vice president of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) and president of VIRESA.

"Known as the ‘Heart of the Mekong Delta’, the city harmoniously blends tradition and modernity, culture and technology and the warmth of its people.

"This balance makes Cần Thơ an ideal destination for a continental-scale esports event – not only a stage for elite competition, but also a bridge connecting culture, tourism and youth creativity.”

According to VIRESA, this event is more than just a tournament but also carries strategy importance for Việt Nam.

It aims to promote the digital entertainment and cultural industries, strengthen international cooperation and cultural diplomacy, and attract investment from regional technology and esports corporations.

The event is expected to enhance Việt Nam’s capacity to host international-level events, boost local tourism and media visibility and inspire the next generation of esports professionals.

As one of Asia’s most prestigious annual esports tournaments, ECA has rotated between China and South Korea over the past four years, symbolising regional collaboration and sustainable esports development.

Hosting ECA 2025 for the first time underscores VIRESA’s long-term vision of elevating Việt Nam’s standing in the Asian esports ecosystem, aligning with the National Digital Transformation Strategy, and reaffirming the country’s ambition to become a new hub for Asian esports, spreading the message: "Esports – The Bridge of Culture, Creativity, and Integration in the Digital Era".

Audition joins SEA Games

Also in esports news, Audition will be one of the demonstration events at the upcoming 33rd SEA Games in Thailand. It will be the first time this music and dance game í featured at the regional sporting festival.

According to news from the Thailand Esports Federation (TESF), athletes will compete and receive their medals in the men's and women's individual and mixed pair but their results will not be counted in the official medal tally.

VIRESA will serve as the general coordinator, co-chair with its partner VTC Intecom, Audition publisher in Việt Nam, and the TESF to organise the event.

"The inclusion of Audition in the 33rd SEA Games marks an important step affirming Việt Nam's leading role in the regional esports field," said VIRESA President Hùng.

VIRESA also helped organise esports events at the 31st SEA Games in Hà Nội and 32nd SEA Games in Phnom Penh. VNS