Việt Nam to develop a world-class Olympic sports urban area

HÀ NỘI The Hà Nội City People's Committee (Administration) has approved initial plans to build an Olympic-standard complex in the capital capable of hosting major international sporting events.

The futuristic scheme is envisioned to surpass many comparable international venues in scale.

The total research scale for the Olympic sports urban area is approximately 16,080 hectares, with subdivision A covering about 3,280ha. The planning period extends to 2045, with a vision set for 2065.

Compared to other sports urban areas worldwide, Hà Nội's project is exceptionally large.

Sydney's Olympic Park in Australia spans 640ha, Dubai Sports City in the UAE covers 464ha, and Doha's Aspire Zone in Qatar occupies 250ha -- all just a fraction of Hà Nội's planned project .

As well as stadiums to host major sporting events, plans include a world-class swimming zone, as well as space for developing villages to accommodate international athletes.

The planned area of 16,080ha represents nearly one-twentieth of Hà Nội's total area of 3,359 square kilometres.

This approved planning task aims to implement the direction outline in a National Assembly resolution regarding the National Master Plan for 2021-2030, with a vision extending to 2050.

The project's goal is to create an urban complex centred on sports, tourism and ecological services in southern Hà Nội.

It seeks to establish a comprehensive sports complex and Olympic villages that meet regional and international standards, positioning Hà Nội to host significant events such as the Asian Games and the Olympic Games.

Additionally, the planning will facilitate the expansion of urban space in southern Hà Nội, ensuring a seamless connection between social and technical infrastructure in both urban and rural areas.

This initiative aims to develop a modern, smart and compact city that acts as a transport hub, promoting socio-economic development for the southern gateway of the capital. VNS