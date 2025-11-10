Ethiopian runners triumph at Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon - Heritage Race 2025

HÀ NỘI — Duber Abdisa Teshome and Lema Alemitu Ajema from Ethiopia triumphed in Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon - Heritage Race 2025 on Sunday.

Teshome won the men's 42km category with a time of 2:21. 57. Huỳnh Anh Khôi finished in second place with a time of 2:23.48, only 1 minute 51 seconds behind the first-place athlete. Edwin Yebei Kiptoo of Kenya came to third with a time of 2:25.20

"Even though I only came in second, I am very happy with my achievement. This was a very exciting tournament, with a beautiful running route, and we were able to compete with top international athletes," Khôi said.

Meanwhile, Ajema won the women's 42km division with a time of 2:40.27. Adula Askale Alemayehu and Zeritu Shawel Tadese, also from Ethiopia, finished second and third, respectively.

Unlike the 42km distance, the champions of the 21km and 10km distances were all young talents from Việt Nam. In the 21km distance, Dương Minh Hùng finished first with a time of 1 hour 11 minutes, while Nguyễn Khánh Ly from Đà Nẵng finished first in the women's category with a time of 1:27.24.

Hùng said: "This is the second time I have participated in this tournament. Last year I only finished second, so I am very happy that this year the medal colour has changed. This result is the result of my hard work and dedication in training over the past time.

"This tournament is very fierce with a large number of participating athletes and many strong athletes from national teams as well as foreign countries, so the championship makes me feel very proud."

This year's 2025 race marked a significant step forward, attracting more than 2,500 international athletes from nearly 70 countries, nearly double the number of 2024. This success affirmed its position as the largest international race in Việt Nam, contributing to bringing Vietnamese marathons to the regional and world level. VNS