Tennis, pickleball titles won at tournament in Ninh Bình

Tennis

HÀ NỘI — The 'Tennis & Pickleball tournament Returning to the Ancient Capital Heritage Site' came to an end after three days of competitions over the weekend in Ninh Bình Province.

In tennis pairs, the champions were Phan Văn Hùng/Ngân Giang in the 1230 event; Nguyễn Hào Quang/Nguyễn Kim Túc in the 1220; and Cao Hùng/Phạm Văn Thịnh in the 1300.

In pickleball, Nguyễn Viết Bắc/Nguyễn Thị Tuyết Thanh won in the mixed doubles category; Trần Thanh Bình/Hà Thị Luận took the women's 4.0 doubles; Trần Văn Khải/Nguyễn Ngọc Thắng topped the men's under-5.0 doubles; Nguyễn Đức Tiến/Trần Ngọc Hiệp triumphed in the men's 5.0 doubles; and Bùi Văn Pha/Nguyễn Thị Ninh was No 1 in the leader class.

The fifth edition tournament featured more than 500 players who were working in the construction materials and interior decoration industries in 27 cities and provinces.

In addition to sports activities, which the Việt Nam Tennis Federation supervised, competitors also had the chance to explore the land of heritage and enjoy the local cuisine.

Ninh Bình is famous for the Tràng An Complex, Việt Nam's first mixed Cultural and Natural World Heritage, Hoa Lư Ancient Capital, Bái Đính Pagoda, Thung Nham bird garden and Cúc Phương national park among others.

It was also widely known for its specialities, including crispy rice, goat meat, and Kim Sơn wine.

The next event will be held in Vũng Tàu beach city in 2026. VNS