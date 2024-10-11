Thailand - Việt Nam Cultural Street Gate sets new symbol of bilateral ties

BANGKOK – After nearly a year of construction, the Thailand - Việt Nam Cultural Street Gate was inaugurated in the Thai northeastern province of Nakhon Phanom on October 10 to the welcome of over 1,000 Vietnamese expatriates from across Thailand.

Speaking at the event, Acting Governor of Nakhon Phanom province Ranida Laungthitisakul hailed the gate as a new cultural landmark, embodying the unique identities, shared history and strong relationship between Thailand and Việt Nam.

She expressed confidence that the structure will become a major tourist attraction in the locality, where Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh used to stay for a period of time nearly 100 years ago during his journey to seek way for national salvation.

Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Nguyễn Mạnh Đông praised efforts by the Vietnamese community in Nakhon Phanom in building the gate, which reflects their sentiment towards the homeland as well as their contribution to the local culture.

The gate, together with the Hồ Chí Minh-linked relic sites in the northeast of Thailand, is not only a symbol of the two countries' friendship but also where their rich culures converge and generate new values.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng hoped that the gate will not only contribute to the province's overall development but also help to foster cultural exchanges between the two nations.

The gate, whose construction started on December 11, 2023, was funded with about 490,000 THB (US$14,000) by the Nakhon Phanom city budget. Standing at 11.8m in width and 11.4m in height, it serves as a symbol of Thamrong Prasit road. It is expected to facilitate economic development along the route and in nearby areas while boosting tourism in Nakhon Phanom. — VNA/VNS