Việt Nam promotes location opportunities at Busan International Film Festival

BUSAN — The Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and the People's Committees of Đà Nẵng, Ninh Bình, Phú Yên and Quảng Ninh Cities and Provinces jointly organised activities to introduce the potential of Vietnamese cinema at the 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) in Busan City, South Korea.

The seminar 'Introduction to the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival (DANAFF) and the Filmmaking Environment in Some Provinces and Cities of Việt Nam' highlighted the strengths and challenges of the current Vietnamese cinema landscape, as well as in the filmmaking environment.

The seminar aims to attract producers, directors and filmmakers from South Korea to come to Việt Nam with exciting film projects.

"As a bridge between filmmakers and policymakers, as well as between domestic and international cinema communities, VFDA is trying to develop Vietnamese cinema, aiming to attract and support more prestigious international film works to Việt Nam," said Ngô Phương Lan, chairwoman of VFDA.

Director of the Korean Film Archive, Kim Hong-Joon, said that the Vietnamese film industry has made remarkable progress in recent years and the VFDA has successfully organised DANAFF, which has gained international recognition.

He believes that the beautiful landscapes of Việt Nam will attract filmmakers and producers from South Korea.

He said: "We are continually fostering relationships with other countries to promote cinema to the world. Therefore, we aim to balance international standards with the needs of local audiences when collaborating. Introducing Korean films, restoring films and collaborating in film festivals are promising beginnings for film cooperation between our two countries."

The Vietnamese delegation also hosted a Việt Nam Night to introduce local cinema, DANAFF, the filmmaking environment and the incredible destinations for movie makers across various provinces in Việt Nam.

Around six hundred guests, including film producers, actors and directors from South Korea and around the world, attended the Việt Nam Night.

Many renowned Vietnamese directors, producers and actors attended the event, including directors Phan Đăng Di and Phan Gia Nhật Linh, producers Ngô Thị Bích Hạnh, Nguyễn Trinh Hoan, Trần Thị Bích Ngọc, and young actors Liêm Bỉnh Phát and Ninh Dương Lan Ngọc.

Numerous young Vietnamese filmmakers, who were also attending the BIFF, participated in the event as well.

"Việt Nam Night marked an unprecedented presence of Vietnamese cinema at the Busan International Film Festival and the Asian Contents & Film Market," said Jeremy Segay, Regional Audiovisual Attache of the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs to Việt Nam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Thailand.

"This year, Việt Nam had more than five booths and all attendees at the market noted that it has significantly promoted various provinces and cities as filming locations, as well as to boost the international sales of domestic films," he said. — VNS