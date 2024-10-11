VNA publishing house launches photo books on country's beauty, late President

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam News Agency Publishing House recently launched two photo books featuring the beauty of the Vietnamese people as well as sea and islands and President Hồ Chí Minh’s contributions to the struggle for national independence and reunification to mark the 70th anniversary of the capital city’s Liberation Day (October 10).

Entitled Homeland on the Ocean’s Edge with 153 photos from the national art photo contest, one book introduces the potential of the Vietnamese sea and islands and their important role in the national construction and defence. The art works instill a sense of sea and island sovereignty among the Vietnamese citizens.

Meanwhile, the Uncle Ho with Ba Đình spotlights the historic moment when the President read the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam (now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam), at Hà Nội’s Ba Đình Square on September 2, 1945. It brings back the heroic and vibrant atmosphere on the first day of independence and displays the sentiments of locals in Ba Đình District and the late leader.

The two books boost patriotism, solidarity, and responsible among every citizen in building, protecting, and developing the nation. They are valuable resources that spread the spirit of patriotism to people from all walks of life, particularly the younger generation, instilling their pride of the past and confidence in the future. — VNA/VNS