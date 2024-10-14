Peru’s music sensation to perform Q-pop for first time in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI – For the first time, audience in Hà Nội will have chance to enjoy Q-pop – a refreshing combination of Peru's indigenous language, Quechua and modern K-pop-style music, at a concert held in the Opera House on October 23.

The Q'pop & Quechua Concert will feature Peru’s music sensation, Lenin Tamayo, who has been dubbed the founder of the pop style with the Q standing for the language of the Incas.

It is a new genre that resembles South Korean pop music with songs in Quechua, the most widely spoken Indigenous language in South America.

The 24-year-old singer has millions of views on TikTok thanks to this unique musical form, which fuses influences from across continents and cultures.

Making music in his native language, he said, "helps embrace the roots but without being oblivious to modernity and globalisation”.

Through his music, Tamayo not only helps preserve and promote the Quechua language but also contributes to spreading the rich cultural heritage of Peru to a global audience, particularly in Việt Nam.

The concert will also feature another famous artist, Yolanda Pinares.

A key figure in the dissemination of Peruvian culture, Pinares uses her musical talent to inspire global audiences, with her unique blend of Andean and contemporary sounds, connecting the past and present of Peru's diverse culture.

Joining the artists from Peru will be two talented Vietnamese artists, classic guitarist Vũ Hiển and Phan Thủy, a tỳ bà (plucked four-string instrument) musician and lecturer at the Việt Nam National Academy of Music.

In addition, the repertoire will also feature dazzling performances of two dancers from Peru and two dancers from the Sud Crew, one of the oldest and most influential groups from Việt Nam’s contemporary dance community. This collaboration promises to deliver a fresh experience for audience through captivating dances.

The Q'pop & Quechua Concert, which is organised by the Embassy of Peru in Việt Nam, aims to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and Peru (November 14 1994 - 2024).

According to the Embassy of Peru, this event not only provides the public with the opportunity to explore the distinctive cultures of both countries, through outstanding artistic performances, but also marks a significant occasion in strengthening the cultural cooperation between Peru and Việt Nam.

Alongside the show at the Hà Nội Opera House on October 23, there will be a similar event at Hà Nội University (HANU). VNS