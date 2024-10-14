Is the HPV vaccine only for young females?

Dr Saigo Sugiyamo*

The answer is “No.” - according to Dr Saigo Sugiyamo, an experienced obstetrician and gynecologist at Family Medical Practice.

What is HPV?

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is one of the most common sexually transmitted infections worldwide, with over 100 different strains. Some of these strains can lead to severe health problems, including cervical cancer in women, penile and oropharyngeal cancers in men and genital warts in both sexes.

The vaccine targets specific strains of the virus that are most likely to cause these conditions. Currently, there are three types of HPV vaccines: bivalent, quadrivalent and nine-valent, which protect against 2, 4, and 9 types of HPV, respectively​.

Who should get vaccinated?

While the HPV vaccine is often associated with young women because of its ability to prevent cervical cancer, it is important to note that it is recommended for all genders. Men are at risk of developing cancers and genital warts due to HPV, including oropharyngeal (throat), penile and anal cancers. Vaccinating males not only protects them but also reduces the risk of spreading the virus to future partners.

The ideal time to administer the HPV vaccine is before an individual becomes sexually active, typically around the ages of 11 or 12. However, the vaccine has proven effective for individuals up to the age of 45. Therefore, it remains relevant for adults, especially those considered to be at high risk due to their sexual history or previous exposure to HPV.

Benefits of the HPV vaccine

One of the most remarkable aspects of the HPV vaccine is that it is the only vaccine that can prevent certain types of cancer. Cervical cancer prevention is the most commonly recognised benefit for women, but men benefit similarly by reducing their chances of developing cancers related to the HPV strains covered by the vaccine.

In addition to cancer prevention, the HPV vaccine significantly reduces the risk of genital warts, which are a common, uncomfortable and often recurrent symptom of HPV infection. This adds to the public health significance of widespread vaccination efforts.

Limitations and continued screening

Despite the impressive protective qualities of the HPV vaccine, it does not offer complete immunity from all HPV strains or the diseases they cause. As a result, regular medical checkups, including cervical cancer screenings for women, are still recommended even after vaccination. The combination of vaccination and regular health screenings is essential for comprehensive prevention and early detection of potential health issues​.

Conclusion

The HPV vaccine is a powerful tool in the fight against HPV-related diseases, including various forms of cancer and genital warts. It is not only for young women but also for men, offering protection and reducing the risk of transmitting the virus. By vaccinating individuals early, ideally before they become sexually active, we can significantly reduce the incidence of HPV-related health problems.

Even adults up to age 45 can benefit from this vaccine, especially those at higher risk. Along with continued medical screenings, the HPV vaccine represents an essential component of preventive health care.

