Việt Nam Culture Day returns to France’s Eure-et-Loir province

PARIS — The image of the Vietnamese tranquil countryside, áo dài (traditional long dress), fine art products, and traditional music among others, were among the highlights of the Việt Nam Culture Day recently held in France’s Eure-et-Loir Province, more than 100 kilometres to the south of Paris.

The event, having been organised for five consecutive years by the France – Việt Nam Friendship Association of Eure-et-Loir Province, drew throngs of local residents who came to explore the Vietnamese culture and raise funds for Agent Orange (AO)/Dioxin victims and people with difficult circumstances in Việt Nam.

Chairman of the association Gilbert Tenèze told the Vietnam News Agency that the Việt Nam Day, initially held to support Trần Tố Nga and many other AO/Dioxin victims in Việt Nam, evolved into the Việt Nam Culture Day, aiming at popularising the Vietnamese history, culture, land and people.

This year event spotlighted the Vietnamese people’s fight to safeguard the nation’s territorial sovereignty over the East Sea as well as preserve the traditional traits during international integration, he said, adding the French people always stand shoulder by shoulder with VIệt Nam in all struggles.

Attending the event, Trần Tố Nga, an 82-year-old French-Vietnamese who has fought tirelessly for justice for millions of Vietnamese AO/dioxin victims, shared her legal battle against chemical companies for causing grievous harm in Việt Nam, the verdict from the Paris court, as well as her determination to fight for the AO/dioxin victims. — VNA/VNS