Vietnamese heroic martyr Nguyễn Văn Trỗi commemorated in Venezuela

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela and the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) have organised a meeting in Caracas to mark 60 years of the Nguyễn Văn Trỗi campaign (October 9, 1964 – 2024), and the Vietnamese heroic martyr’s death (October 15, 1964 – 2024).

The campaign was launched by Venezuela’s Armed Forces of National Liberation (FALN) Command 60 years ago, during which Venezuelan guerillas abducted US Lieutenant Colonel Michael Smolen in Caracas to ask for the release of young Vietnamese patriot Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, who had been sentenced to death by the US and the US-backed Saigon regime for his assassination attempt on US Secretary of Defence Robert McNamara.

Addressing the meeting, PSUV Vice President Jesus Faria praised the heroic sacrifice of heroic martyr Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, one of the brightest symbols of Việt Nam's revolutionary heroism, saying that the resolute image of Trỗi touched the hearts of millions, not only Vietnamese people but also of peace lovers worldwide, including Venezuelans.

The Venezuelan guerillas’ participation in the campaign on October 9, 1964, was the most vivid testament to the solidarity and pure internationalism spirit of the Venezuelan revolutionaries with the just cause of the Vietnamese people, he said.

In his speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Vũ Trung Mỹ recalled the heroic history of the Vietnamese people's struggle against foreign invaders, particularly during the two resistance wars against colonial and imperialist aggression, the periods that witnessed the emergence of courageous figures like Nguyễn Văn Trỗi.

He stressed that the significant achievements that Việt Nam has made in the country’s cause of national liberation and reunification were the result of the extraordinary efforts of the Vietnamese people under the sound, and wise leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, as well as the sincere solidarity and selfless support from progressive forces and peace lovers worldwide, including those from Venezuela.

Nancy Zambrano, a former member of the “Livia Gouverneur” guerrilla unit, who participated in the campaign, said solidarity and connection to the just cause of the Vietnamese people motivated her and her comrades to join the noble mission.

She thanked the Sự Thật (Truth) National Political Publishing House of Việt Nam for translating and publishing her book, which contains detailed information about the campaign, into Vietnamese.

On the occasion, book presentation and documentary screening activities were held, while a statue of the Vietnamese heroic martyr was inaugurated at Graciela Navas inter-level school in Caracas. VNA/VNS