Mattel unveils its first Diwali Barbie, only 50 brought into Singapore

SINGAPORE – Mattel has released its first Diwali Barbie just in time for Deepavali, also known as the Festival of Lights and which falls on October 31 in Singapore.

The American toy company’s latest doll was designed by renowned Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, who aims to empower rural women artisans and showcase India’s rich tradition of craftsmanship.

The Diwali Barbie is dressed in traditional Indian wear, such as a choli top and lehenga, adorned with vibrant dahlias, jasmines and the Indian lotus, which symbolises strength and beauty.

Diwali Barbie’s Moonlight Bloom ensemble, in addition to her sparkling earrings and gold bangles, reflects the “radiant lights” of Deepavali.

The doll went on sale on October 3 exclusively to Barbie Signature members on Mattel’s official website. At the time of writing, it has sold out on the website.

Mattel Singapore’s marketing lead told The New Paper (TNP) that only 50 Diwali Barbies will be brought into Singapore.

The dolls are priced at US$62 each, according to the Mattel Creations website, and are expected to arrive between late October and early November.

Singapore’s biggest Barbie collector Jian Yang told TNP that he placed an order for the doll the moment news of its release surfaced online.

Mr Yang, 43, said: “This is the first time a modern interpretation of an Indian outfit will be made available, and that excites me. It’s important for me to always have strong diversity represented in my collection.

“I want this to arrive in time for Diwali so she can be a centrepiece for a Diwali dinner at my house.” —THE STRAITS TIMES/ANN