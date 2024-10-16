HCM City to host international ArtTech event

HCM CITY — New technological applications in the ArtTech field will be showcased at the annual international ArtTech Fusion event that will take place in HCM City from October 22-24.

The 3rd ArtTech Fusion themed “New ArtTech for Future Generations” is aimed at promoting the development of ArtTech, particularly its application in nurturing and developing future generations.

As many as 11 international universities from China, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Brazil, the Republic of Korea, and Taiwan (China) will participate in a series of 30 academic and practical activities during the three-day event.

There will be eight exhibitions, 10 discussion sessions and five workshops covering topics such as ArtTech - Global trends and potential applications, ArtTech experience, ArtTech and social impacts, and ArtTech and sustainable development.

As the highlight of the international event series, a tangible and interactive fashion performance promises to offer fresh perspectives on how ArtTech can positively impact people and life, especially in nurturing a creative, innovative, and socially responsible future generation.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Professor, Dr. Nguyễn Khắc Quốc Bảo, deputy director of the University of Economics HCM City, said ArtTech Fusion serves as a forum for exchange between academia (professors, lecturers, and students) and the ArtTech enthusiast community.

It fosters the creative and innovative potential of the young generation and nurtures the creativity and flexible problem-solving ability of future leaders, Bảo said.

“With the combination of technology and art, the event lays a foundation for new initiatives and solutions that contribute to solving global challenges, while promoting the harmonious and sustainable development of the community,” he said.

The event will be organised by ArtTech Hub and the UEH College of Technology and Design at the two campuses of the University of Economics HCM City. — VNS